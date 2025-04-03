Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kemalpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Kemalpasa, Turkey

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemalpasa, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemalpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey house…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kemalpasa, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes