Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kemal Tuerkler Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kemal Tuerkler Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€233,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€251,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€233,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€388,300
Leave a request

Properties features in Kemal Tuerkler Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir