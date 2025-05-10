Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kecioren
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kecioren, Turkey

3 BHK
4
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Complex Rich in Amenities in Aksu Antalya Apartments are situated in Altınt…
$133,881
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
House 10 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 712 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Villa Suitable for Corporate Use in Ankara Beysukent, located in Çankaya, Ankara, is…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa with Private Pool in Belek Antalya The villa is located in the Kad…
$348,765
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Complex Rich in Amenities in Aksu Antalya Apartments are situated in Altınt…
$133,881
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/12
Modern apartment 1 + 1 in Mahmutlar, AlanyaWe bring to your attention a stylish one-bedroom …
$142,547
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Complex Rich in Amenities in Aksu Antalya Apartments are situated in Altınt…
$196,884
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The view of Princes' Islands is the fresh air of the forest. Urbe Undarum, a new place for p…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
50% down payment and 18 months interest-free installments! The project is located in Aksu/A…
$370,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Balconies in a Swimming Pool Complex in Istanbul Küçükçekmece The apartments…
$450,020
Leave a request
Apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
Apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Apartments 1+1 in a new modern complex located 5 km from the center of Mersin. This is a new…
$61,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Karaculha, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karaculha, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with High Rental Income Opportunity in Fethiye Muğla Fethiye has been a popular s…
$103,505
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 37 m²
Change your life and experience global freedom by investing in Grenada citizenship and purch…
$361,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go