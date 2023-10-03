Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kas, Turkey

apartments
11
houses
29
7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Investment Opportunity in Antalya Kalkan The villas with high rental in…
€1,30M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bezirgan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Full Furnished Detached Home with Large Garden in Kas Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is loc…
€800,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with High Rental Income in Kas Kalkan Kalkan is located in the…
€268,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a popular holiday city located …
€1,99M
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kas, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
 Create your special lifestyle with villa for sale in Antalya. You can use the villa with ho…
Price on request

Properties features in Kas, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
