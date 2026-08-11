Pool Houses for sale in Kas, Turkey

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Pool Houses for sale in Kaş, Turkey

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villas
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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$247
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$618,942
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$319
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
$232
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
$785,665
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