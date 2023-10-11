Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Kas, Turkey

Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€1,750
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€220
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€285
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kas, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
 Create your special lifestyle with villa for sale in Antalya. You can use the villa with ho…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Every day feel the freshener sea breeze, the sound of waves crashing is magnificent, a freed…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€577,720
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€210
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€192,700
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€733,340

