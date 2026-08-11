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Pool Apartments for sale in Kaş, Turkey

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2 BHK
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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
$1,53M
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