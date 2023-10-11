Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kas, Turkey

5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a vil…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ulugoel, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey We offer se…
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a h…
€900,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas …
€800,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey We offer furnished vil…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas wit…
€900,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Penthouse Apartment in a Central Location in Kalkan Kalkan is a Mediterranean settl…
€189,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with High Rental Income in Kas Kalkan Kalkan is located in the…
€266,000

