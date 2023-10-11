Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kas
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kas, Turkey

2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with High Rental Income in Kas Kalkan Kalkan is located in the…
€266,000

Properties features in Kas, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir