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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kaş, Turkey

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2 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kaş, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$522,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Antalya Kaş Center Kaş, located on the western c…
$292,206
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