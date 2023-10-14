Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kartepe, Turkey

10 properties total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
€264,500
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
€215,300
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
€157,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
€134,900
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€142,500
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€326,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€191,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€166,400

