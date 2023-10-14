Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kartal, Turkey

apartments
40
houses
5
13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence in Kartala We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€241,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€249,250
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 30
Elite complex in Kartal We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastru…
€275,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 21
€354,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 25
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€268,800
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€356,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 11
€165,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 40
€501,500
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kartal, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
€346,600
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
€262,300
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Lovely new apartment 2 + 1 in a luxury complexArea: Istanbul, Kartal, EsentepeThe project, i…
€165,100
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
€185,400
