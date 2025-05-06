Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kartal, Turkey

17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway…
$479,904
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 32
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
$311,694
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
$328,174
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 25
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey We …
$231,314
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 35
New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The new…
$217,035
4 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey The r…
$910,001
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 21
Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turke…
$580,478
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
$662,349
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 24
Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul…
$486,195
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Ista…
$292,857
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
$334,722
4 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 30
High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments w…
$612,935
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
$417,364
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 25
Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer a…
$471,199
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 16
New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-de…
$222,101
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 25
New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey …
$579,885
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 40
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Ist…
$1,02M
