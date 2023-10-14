UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Kartal
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kartal, Turkey
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
6
3
356 m²
25
Sea View Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located near the …
€1,15M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
144 m²
25
Sea View Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located near the …
€466,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
8/8
Sea View Apartment Close to Metro Station in Istanbul Kartal. The apartment is located in Ka…
€339,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kartal, Turkey
5
3
139 m²
8/15
€618,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Kartal, Turkey
3
109 m²
33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
€321,760
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Kartal, Turkey
3
133 m²
32
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
€299,624
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kartal, Turkey
3
52 m²
14
New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul,…
€315,466
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kartal, Turkey
3
108 m²
24
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
€401,202
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
122 m²
1/22
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
€228,300
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
3
104 m²
3/3
€262,300
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kartal, Turkey
4
141 m²
3/3
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in an environmentally friendly complex in Kartal. Suitable for CITIZENS…
€346,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
100 m²
30
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
€300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Kartal, Turkey
1
2
104 m²
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul! You will be amazed by the co…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
1
2
166 m²
innovated and amazing architectural work building blended with sea and sparking city views, …
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
1
1
72 m²
İnnovated and top-of-the-top building blended with sea and sparking city views, a desirable …
Price on request
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL