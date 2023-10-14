Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kartal, Turkey

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kartal, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/22
The new project is located in the Kartal - Istanbul area, on a plot of 5800m2, overlooking t…
€228,300
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 30
The project is located in Kartal district in Asian side of Istanbul, which is one of the mos…
€300,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Get ready for a fun life with apartments for sale in Istanbul!  You will be amazed by the co…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
innovated and amazing architectural work building blended with sea and sparking city views, …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garden
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
İnnovated and top-of-the-top building blended with sea and sparking city views, a desirable …
Price on request
