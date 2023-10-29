Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Karsiyaka
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Karsiyaka, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The villas for sale are located in …
€522,000
