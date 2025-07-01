Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kargı, Turkey

3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Fethiye, located in the eastern part of Mugla and dating back to the 4th century BC, is reno…
$1,89M
6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Located in the southwestern region of Turkey, Fethiye is a gem of Mugla, drawing millions of…
$1,33M
6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Situated in the tranquil Faralya neighborhood, at the easternmost edge of the famous Fethiye…
$2,60M
