Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karamursel
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Karamursel, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 11
Price listApartment, 2+1, 130m², €185,000Welcome to an exquisite opportunity nestled in the …
$210,123
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 53m², €199,000Step into a world of elegance and comfort with this …
$226,024
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 3+1, 140m², €220,000Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exq…
$249,876
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 105m², €114,889Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Oba, Alanya,…
$130,617
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 80m², €112,000Welcome to a realm of luxury and convenience nestled…
$127,210
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
Price listApartment, 1+1, 55m², €134,000Nestled in the vibrant district of Saray, Alanya, th…
$152,197
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kartepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$605,381
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1, 115m², €115,000Nestled in the heart of Mahmutlar, Alanya, the proj…
$130,617
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Price listApartment, 2+1, 90m², €235,000Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury and conven…
$266,913
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çıplaklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çıplaklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 80m², €103,000Welcome to your new home, perfectly situated in a so…
$116,987
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, Studio, 35m², €54,000Imagine waking up to the gentle breeze of the Medi…
$61,333
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furniture, with Kitchen in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furniture, with Kitchen
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1, 195m², €295,000Welcome to an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece …
$335,061
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes