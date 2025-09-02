Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karaman
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Karaman, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Alacati, Turkey
Apartment
Alacati, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover chic apartments in a stunning sea-view complex in izmir Çesme, just steps away from…
$404,767
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karaman, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go