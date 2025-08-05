Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karaman
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Karaman, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Alacati, Turkey
Apartment
Alacati, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover chic apartments in a stunning sea-view complex in izmir Çesme, just steps away from…
$407,147
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karaman, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go