  2. Turkey
  3. Karakoçan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Karakoçan, Turkey

1 BHK
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment-Friendly Sea-View Apartments in the Center of Fethiye Fethiye, one of the most po…
$293,587
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale. …
$141,684
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Sea View in a Secure Complex with Pool in Kuşadası Aydın The apartments with…
$226,694
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Villas in Yalova’s Growing Samanlı Area Yalova is gaining more attention every day…
$312,376
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartments for Sale in Complex with Pool Near All Amenities in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar, …
$293,596
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
Price listApartment, 1+1, 55m², €69,000Own a Brand-New Property in Mahmutlar, Alanya – Ready…
$80,900
1 bedroom apartment in Ekin Caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ekin Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 32
Price listApartment, 1+1, 66m², €155,000Apartment, 2+1, 110m², €210,000Apartment, 3+1, 155m²…
$182,024
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Ready-to-Move Centrally Located Apartments with a Pool in Alanya Apartments for sale in Alan…
$182,029
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Fully Furnished Apartments for Sale in a Conservative Hotel Themed Complex with Private Beac…
$293,596
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious 2+1 apartment with new furniture and finished interior, located on th…
$286,910
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
? Altintas -Aksu/Antalya ? Payment Plan: * 40% down payment * 12-month installments …
$120,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
Furnished 1 Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Antalya Muratpaşa The apartment for sale is locate…
$103,346
