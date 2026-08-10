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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Karacabey, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$327,178
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