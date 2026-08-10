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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Karacabey, Turkey

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$127,172
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$273,913
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