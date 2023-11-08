Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kalyoncu Kullugu Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Kalyoncu Kullugu Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 7/7
3-Bedroom Apartment 400 M to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The 3-bedroom apartment is in a ma…
€319,000

Properties features in Kalyoncu Kullugu Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir