Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kagithane
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes for Sale in Kagithane, Turkey

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Lale Sokagi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Lale Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/4
$8,72M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go