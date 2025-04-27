Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kagithane, Turkey

20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey…
$556,397
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 12
New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$430,272
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the met…
$323,232
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and events rooms in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$238,800
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Tu…
$207,026
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey A new…
$353,914
4 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer…
$1,45M
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 22
New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center,…
$553,558
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 8
Family holiday apartments with park and playgrounds, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey The projec…
$544,420
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The …
$707,339
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane,…
$197,043
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with around-the-clock security and conference rooms close to a highway and a m…
$419,264
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 15
Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city c…
$539,163
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Is…
$1,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$950,541
2 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 16
New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartme…
$205,901
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey We offer one-, two-…
$344,470
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 11
Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıth…
$376,428
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 12
New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Ista…
$408,420
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 65
Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
$430,740
