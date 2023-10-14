Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Kagithane, Turkey

1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 10
New complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new complex with its own complete i…
€588,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
New elite residence in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention a new elite residence with it…
€650,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 15
€272,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new residence with its own infras…
€306,000
