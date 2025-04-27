Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kagithane
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Kagithane, Turkey

1 BHK
79
2 BHK
93
3 BHK
37
4 BHK
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Kagithane, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxrious and Spacious Duplex Apartment With Sea View in a residential project is located in …
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go