Pool Residential properties for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

apartments
35
houses
9
10 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 24
Elite residence in Kadykyo We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€300,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 25
Elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastr…
€387,600
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/6
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€524,500
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Floor 6/6
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
€746,700
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€895,900
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
€277,100
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
€215,500
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
€326,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kadikoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€94,835
