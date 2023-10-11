Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
€904,083
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
€753,497
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
€529,272
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
€279,619
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
€1,64M
