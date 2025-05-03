Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kadikoy, Turkey

19 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 22
Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, clos…
$1,80M
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 44
High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,82M
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 44
Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turk…
$2,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley We offer spacious apartments with te…
$829,482
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
$886,068
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey The residence f…
$635,713
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with different lay…
$896,307
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$1,80M
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
Iki Yaka - located in the Asian part of the city, in the Kadikoy, Fikirtepe district. The de…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
$584,952
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 15
Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer spacious apartment…
$1,67M
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 22
Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$447,322
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 22
New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We …
$447,322
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 23
Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey We offer brigh…
$407,313
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey The…
$462,241
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
$1,14M
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with areas from 1…
$2,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 23
New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey …
$327,481
