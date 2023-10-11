Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kadikoey, Turkey

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 10/25
Modern calm in the heart of Kadykoy   Located in the busy center of Kadykyu in Istanbul, t…
€650,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 10/25
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
€500,000
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
A gourmet and comfortable apartment for the whole family in a luxurious complex in Kadıköy. …
€908,700
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€895,900
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Floor 6/6
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
€746,700
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/6
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
€524,500
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
€277,100
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
€215,500
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
€326,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
€562,300
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
€766,559
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kadikoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
Price on request
