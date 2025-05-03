Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kadikoy, Turkey

14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$190,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,38M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 44
High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,82M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 44
Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turk…
$2,05M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
$886,068
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 14/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$560,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 12/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$450,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$1,80M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
Iki Yaka - located in the Asian part of the city, in the Kadikoy, Fikirtepe district. The de…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 15
Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer spacious apartment…
$1,67M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 16/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$990,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 24
Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbu…
$788,015
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey The…
$462,241
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turke…
$1,14M
Leave a request
