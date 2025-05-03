Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Kadikoy, Turkey

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 10/25
Modern calm in the heart of Kadykoya   located in a lively center of Kadykeo in Istanb…
$719,470
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 25
Iki Yaka - located in the Asian part of the city, in the Kadikoy, Fikirtepe district. The de…
Price on request
