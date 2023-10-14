Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istasyon Mahallesi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
3
4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€534,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€491,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€290,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€213,000

Properties features in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir