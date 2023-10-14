Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istasyon Mahallesi
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€534,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Istanbul Tuzla. Apartments for sale in Istanbul …
€491,000

Properties features in Istasyon Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir