Seaview Commercial real estates for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane
6
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Sisli
5
Cekmekoey
3
Kadikoey
3
8 properties total found
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€429,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€492,000
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€391,000
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€18,98M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,29M
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
€900,781
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,37M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Price on request

