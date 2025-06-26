Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go