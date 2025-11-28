Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Isparta
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Isparta, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 6 rooms in Isparta, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
$5,74M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Isparta, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go