Residential property for sale in Ipsala, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bed Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Antalya Altıntaş Altıntaş Neighborhood, located i…
$102,413
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/10
Gazipaşa Pazarcı Tropikal Park Konumunda Harika Bir Komplekste 1+1 Daireler 2. Kat - 1+1…
$76,985
VAT
1 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
New Flats for Sale in İncek Ankara Located along Ankara’s modern development axis, İncek has…
$94,173
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Yaylalı, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Yaylalı, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
$1,41M
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6
2-Bedroom South-Facing Apartment for Sale in Antalya Altıntaş Located in Altıntaş neighborho…
$143,614
4 bedroom house in Guzelbahce, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
New Semi-Detached Villas for Sale in Güzelbahçe, İzmir These villas are located in Güzelbahç…
$988,817
1 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metrobus in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul These apartments…
$248,381
3 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 11/12
Elegant Apartments in a Low-Rise Project with Pool in Altıntaş Antalya is best known for its…
$994,703
1 bedroom apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
City-View Apartments in a New Building in Poligon, İzmir These apartments are located in the…
$130,665
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Luxury Villa Close to the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’s most popular …
$1,18M
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Shopping Mall in Antalya Lara Çağlayan Lara Çağlayan Ne…
$170,689
2 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metrobus in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul These apartments…
$348,440
