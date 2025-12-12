Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. İpekyolu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in İpekyolu, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in İpekyolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
İpekyolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/8
$6,44M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go