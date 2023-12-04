Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Hastane Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hastane Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€174,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€106,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Hastane Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir