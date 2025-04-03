Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Guezelyurt
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Guezelyurt, Turkey

2 room apartment in Guezelyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Guezelyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
$96,049
3 room apartment in Guezelyurt, Turkey
3 room apartment
Guezelyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 216 m²
$354,726
1 room apartment in Guezelyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guezelyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
$70,945
Properties features in Guezelyurt, Turkey

