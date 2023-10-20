Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€248,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€123,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/6
Ready to Move Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa. The residential complex with a swim…
€239,000

