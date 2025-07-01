Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Goksun
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Goksun, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Nestled between the Marmara and the Black Sea, discover a property that embodies traditional…
$562,315
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located on the European side of Istanbul, in the rapidly developing district of Gunesli on t…
$576,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Situated between the Marmara and the Black Sea, this property offers you the chance to exper…
$562,664
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go