Mountain View Houses for Sale in Gemlik, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak with Panoramic View Kargıcak region of Alany…
$70,076
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra-Luxury Villas for Sale with Private Pools in İncek Ankara Gölbaşı, one of the most val…
$2,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
New 2-Bedroom Apartments in Prime Location Near the Sea in Muratpaşa The new apartments are …
$140,153
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Sauna and Pool in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar is …
$180,842
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Design Flats Near the Sea and Beaches in Yıldız Muratpaşa These flats are situated in…
$150,325
1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Well-equipped Complex Close to the Center in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is a dist…
$134,501
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Well-equipped Complex Close to the Center in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is a dist…
$194,405
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Sauna and Pool in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar is …
$406,895
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bornova, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$246,397
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Design Flats Near the Sea and Beaches in Yıldız Muratpaşa These flats are situated in…
$204,578
1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
1 Bedroom Apartments Close to the University in Yalova Yalova, one of the popular cities of …
$71,207
3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$311,953
