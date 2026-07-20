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Terraced Houses for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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4 bedroom house in Beyrebucak, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beyrebucak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New Complete Property for Sale in Gazipaşa Beyrebucak Fully Furnished Wonderful Detached Ho…
Price on request
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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