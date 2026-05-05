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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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penthouses
7
1 BHK
80
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
8
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 10/10
Gazipaşa Pazarcı Tropikal Park Konumunda Harika Bir Komplekste 1+1 Daireler 2. Kat - 1+1…
$95,936
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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4 bedroom apartment in Corus, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Corus, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 9/9
Discover this **luxury 4+1 apartment for sale** in the peaceful and up-and-coming district o…
$278,863
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