Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Foça
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Foça, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
$750,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go