Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Foça
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Foça, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
This exclusive villa is located on the serene sovalye Island, the only inhabited island in t…
$3,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go