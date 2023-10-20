Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Firuzkoey Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Firuzkoey Mahallesi, Turkey

1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Firuzkoey Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Firuzkoey Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/8
Contemporary 1-Bedroom Flat in Collet Avcilar Complex in Istanbul. Experience the allure of …
€101,000

