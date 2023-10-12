Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Finike, Turkey

3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Finike, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
New luxury apartment 2 + 1 by the sea Area: Antalya, PhoeniqueThe project is being built on …
€154,100
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Finike, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent modern apartment 2 + 1 in a chic complex by the seaArea: Antalya, Phoenix, Sahilke…
€107,800
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Finike, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Move into one of the most iconic locations where you will explore stunning beaches, mountain…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Finike, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Finike will change your life!  The project, which will be designed in …
Price on request

Properties features in Finike, Turkey

